Sylvan Lake RCMP lay charges in post office destruction

One suspect is in custody the second suspect has a warrant for his arrest

Charges have been laid against two males following an attempt to break in to the Bentley post office early in the morning on Nov. 24, 2020.

A large amount of damage was done to the external wall, believed to have been the result of a semi truck driving into the post office. The culprits accessed the storage bay, where there were no items of value. Access was not obtained to the main post office. The estimated cost of repairs is over $50,000.

Later, on the evening of Nov. 24, a stolen semi truck was spotted in Drayton Valley, and two males were arrested. As a result of intelligence sharing, the Sylvan Lake RCMP connected the vehicle and the males to the Bentley incident.

Charged are Michael Wayne Lamontagne (51) and Geoffrey John Smyth (44), both of Red Deer. Lamontagne is charged with Mischief, and fail to comply with a release order condition (x4). Smyth is charged with mischief.

Geoffrey Smyth is in custody on other matters and is next scheduled to appear in court in Red Deer on Jan. 27. Michael Wayne Lamontagne is not located and there is a warrant for his arrest.

