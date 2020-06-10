Photo Submitted by Sylvan Lake RCMP

Sylvan Lake RCMP lay charges in recent vandalism spree

A 16-year-old male from Sylvan Lake was arrested on June 9 and will face six counts of mischief

Sylvan Lake RCMP have laid charges in result to a recent valdalism spree which caused more than $5,000 in damages.

In the early hours on May 29, three male suspects, believed to be in their teens, were suspected in six different cases of vandalism to businesses and private property.

The three either kicked or threw rocks through windows beginning at the Sylvan Lake Community Centre, then the Lighthouse Fellowship Church, the Dairy Queen, the strip mall on 50 Avenue, the Sylvan Lake Library, a parked truck, a restaurant on Lakeshore Drive, and on to other businesses.

“This senseless crime spree has affected businesses and citizens of our community during already difficult times. There is a significant cost associated to make crucial repairs” Staff Sergeant Jeff McBeth, Sylvan Lake detachment commander, said in a press release on June 2.

With the release on June 2, police asked public assistance in identifying the suspects with success.

On June 9 a 16-year-old youth from Sylvan Lake was arrested and will be facing six counts of mischief.

The youth will have a future court appearance to answer to his charges.

“I want to thank the citizens of Sylvan Lake who provided informaiton that assisted in our investigation,” said McBeth in a release on June 10.

“We realize and appreciate that we police in a community that supports the RCMP, and that citizens know they play a valuable part in our success.”

