Sylvan Lake RCMP lay charges in Thanksgiving crime spree

Three youths and one adult are facing mischief charges as a result of the Thanksgiving crime spree

Sylvan Lake RCMP have laid charges against four people, three youth and one adult, regarding an early morning spree of vehicle windows smashed.

The incident, which occurred over the Thanksgiving weekend, resulted in 12 vehicles with smashed window, from what appears to be a pellet gun. Another two vehicles sustained other damage.

RCMP says the vandalism spree resulted in roughly $7,000 worth of damage.

“This was a series of senseless acts by four people who knew what they were doing was wrong,” Staff Sergeant Jeff McBeth of the Sylvan Lake RCMP said.

The first call to the RCMP was recieved around 3:30 a.m. on Oct. 10.

The investigation included reviewing surveillance video, collating intelligence gathered by RCMP at an earlier party, and liaising with Camrose Police Service.

Kaelan Klessens, 19, of Lacombe, is charged with 14 counts of Mischief Under $5,000. He is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 25.

The other three charged are youths, and their names will not be printed under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

“I am glad that those involved have exhibited remorse for their actions. Investigations such as this one take a significant amount of time to put the pieces together and I want to commend the officers who worked diligently to bring this investigation to a successful conclusion for our community.”