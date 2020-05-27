RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)

Sylvan Lake RCMP lay child luring charge

David Brown, 38, of Sylvan Lake was arrested on May 26 after a complaint received on May 19

Sylvan Lake RCMP laid a child luring charge on a Sylvan Lake man.

David Brown, 38, was charged with luring a child following a complaint received on May 19 of an adult male texting a teenage female.

Brown was arrested on May 26 and was released on strict conditions following a bail hearing. He is scheduled to appear in Red Deer Provincial Court on July 31.

“An incident like this is a good reminder to be aware of your children’s online and text message interactions and to never send personal information to any person you do not know.” says Staff Sergeant Jeff McBeth, detachment commander of Sylvan Lake RCMP.

“I am grateful that we were able to conclude this investigation quickly and before there was any physical contact.”

The Sylvan Lake RCMP is requesting anyone else who has been involved in similar incidents to contact the RCMP at 403-887-3333.

