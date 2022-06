Sylvan Lake RCMP recovered a stolen trailer from a storage compound near Sylvan Lake on May 9.

Police recovered several items from the trailer that they believe are stolen and are looking for the rightful owners.

The stolen items include a rocking saddlery saddle, sink, traeger smoker, floor jack, craftsman tool chest, Danby fridge and Mastercraft and Ryobi Mitre saws.

Anyone with information with regards to the ownership of these items are asked to call the Sylvan Lake RCMP at 403-887-3333.