Sylvan Lake RCMP looking for input on policing concerns

Staff Sergeant Jeff McBeth of the Sylvan Lake RCMP Detachment wants to hear from local community members in the Sylvan Lake RCMP Detachment area, who may have any comments and/or concerns about policing issues in the following geographic areas:

Town of Sylvan Lake,

Town of Bentley,

Town of Eckville,

Hamlet of Benalto,

Red Deer County and

Lacombe County

Normally a series of Town Hall meetings are held within the communities, but because larger gatherings are not advised due to COVID-19, S/Sgt. McBeth is accepting input from community members through email.

If you are interested in participating, please contact S/Sgt. McBeth at: KSylvanLakeDet-KDetSylvanLake@rcmp-grc.gc.ca prior to Nov. 6.

All of the correspondence received is reviewed, with plans to address the top 10 issues and concerns later in November.

S/Sgt. McBeth and the rest of the Sylvan Lake and Area RCMP team thanks everyone in advance for taking the time to share your valued input!

