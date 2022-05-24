Sylvan Lake RCMP looking for owners of stolen artwork, violin, photos

Sylvan Lake RCMP are hoping to find the owners of stolen artwork, a violin, baseball memoriabilia and other items recovered last month after a Central Alberta District Crime Reduction Unit operation.

Two Sylvan Lake residents were charged last month after firearms, a moped and other property suspected of being stolen were seized in Sylvan Lake.

The pair were charged after Sylvan Lake RCMP executed search warrant at a residence on Woodlands Crescent, where they located a large amount of property.

Police say the stolen property was linked to at least six break and enters in the Red Deer and Sylvan Lake area. RCMP also located two stolen vehicles as a result of the investigation.

A 37-year-old man has been charged with 35 different offences including charges for property, weapons, and failing to comply with release conditions.

A 37-year-old woman was charged with 12 different property-related offences.

“To date, many of the stolen items were returned, however there are still some items the police would love to return to their rightful owners,” said police in a news release. “Some of these items are oil painting and prints which may have sentimental value.

If you believe some of this property is yours, contact Sylvan Lake RCMP at 403-858-7240. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.



