Sylvan Lake RCMP make arrest in Amber Alert

The Amber Alert was issued early morning June 1 and cancelled less than three hours later

Sylvan Lake RCMP officers were the ones to locate the subjects of Saturday morning’s Amber Alert.

At approximately 1:30 a.m. on June 1 Fox Creek RCMP responded to a report of a child abduction from a local residence.

An investigation revealed three children were abducted and taken in a vehicle.

The Amber Alert was issued at 5 a.m. with a description of the alleged abductor, vehicle and child information.

Less than three hours later the Sylvan Lake RCMP attended to a vehicle roadside on Highway 20 north of Sylvan Lake, where the mother and three children were located.

READ MORE: Amber Alert cancelled after three kids found safe in Alberta

The children were unharmed, but were taken to hospital as precaution.

Charmaine Darnel was arrested and taken into police custody. Charges are pending further investigation and information will be released as it becomes available.

