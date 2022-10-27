Sylvan Lake RCMP make significant drug seizure

Sylvan Lake RCMP, in conjunction with other local police forces, made a significant drug seizure on Oct. 18. (File photo)

In September 2022, the Sylvan Lake General Investigation Section (GIS), in partnership with Blackfalds GIS, conducted a joint forces operation into the drug trafficking activities of a male in Sylvan Lake. As a result of this investigation, an arrest warrant was sought for Tyson Ethier, 28, a resident of Jarvis Bay, Alta.

On Oct. 18, 2022, Sylvan Lake and Blackfalds, with the assistance of Red Deer GIS, the Emergency Response Team and Red Deer Police Dog Services, located and arrested Tyson Ethier. Subsequent to his arrest, a search warrant was obtained for Ethier’s truck. As a result of this search, the following was seized:

• 17.8 grams of suspected methamphetamine

• 34 grams of suspected cocaine

• 10 grams of suspected fentanyl

• $9,740 in Canadian currency.

• Prohibited weapons, including a conducted energy weapon

• Items associated with drug trafficking

• A loaded handgun with the serial number removed

• A Ford truck

Ethier has been charged with 14 offences, some of which include:

• Possession of a controlled substance for the purposes of trafficking (x3)

• Possession of a prohibited weapon

• Possession of a loaded, prohibited weapon

Ethier has been remanded into custody and will be appearing in Red Deer Provincial Court on Nov. 4, 2022.

