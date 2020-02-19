Sylvan Lake RCMP on scene at serious, multi vehicle collision

There is no access westbound on Aspelund Road from the intersection.

The RCMP responded at 12:26 p.m., and are on scene at a serious collision involving three vehicles. The collision is at the intersection of Highway 20 and Aspelund Road (Township Road 394).

Travelers are recommended to avoid the area as traffic is congested and moving slowly. There is no access westbound on Aspelund Road from the intersection.

A collision analyst is enroute and it is expected that the RCMP will remain on scene for several hours.

An update will be provided when more information is available.