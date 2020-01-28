UPDATE: Sylvan Lake RCMP say missing female located

19-year-old Alyssa Manderville was last seen in Blackfalds on Jan. 26

UPDATE

RCMP says missing Alyssa Manderville has been located safe and well. Public assistance is no longer requested.

ORIGINAL

Sylvan Lake RCMP are asking for public assistance in locating a missing female.

Alyssa Manderville, 19, was last seen on Jan. 26 in Blackfalds, the same day she was reported missing.

An RCMP press release states she may be in the Lacombe area.

Manderville is described as Caucasian, 5’8” tall, 134lbs with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees or knows the whereabouts of Manderville are asked to contact the Sylvan Lake RCMP at 403-858-7200.

Those who wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Long-term solution being explored for frost heaves between Sylvan Lake and Red Deer
Next story
UPDATE: Sylvan Lake RCMP say missing female located

Just Posted

UPDATE: Sylvan Lake RCMP say missing female located

19-year-old Alyssa Manderville was last seen in Blackfalds on Jan. 26

Long-term solution being explored for frost heaves between Sylvan Lake and Red Deer

Alberta Transportation has completed two repairs to the two kilometre stretch of road

Residential rates will not increase with Sylvan Lake’s new Water and Sewer Bylaw

Town Council passed second and third reading of the bylaw at Monday’s meeting

Sylvan Lake Wranglers overcome Rocky Rams for the win

The Wranglers faced the Rams for a hard-fought 4-3 victory

PHOTOS: Sylvan Lake families enjoy afternoon of snowy fun

The annual Family Skating and Sledding Party was held at Leader Field on Jan. 26

VIDEO: Feds look to help 126 Canadians quarantined in China for coronavirus

China has confirmed more than 4,500 cases of the new virus, with more than 100 deaths

Landowner hearings begin for Trans Mountain expansion in Alberta

Detailed route talks start in Spruce Grove, in B.C. communities soon

Ryan Jake Applegarth, 27, charged with First Degree Murder

RCMP Major Crimes Unit seeking male wanted on first degree murder charge

Watch out for scams, clickbait in the wake of Kobe Bryant’s death: Better Business Bureau

Kobe Bryant and his daughter were killed in a helicopter crash near Los Angeles

Despite reports of decline, birds flocking to national parks in Canadian Rockies

Recent studies suggest overall bird population has slid by three billion since 1970

Pregnant B.C. woman stuck in Wuhan, the epicentre of coronavirus outbreak

Woman is due to give birth in Wuhan, China unless she can get out

Majority of Canadian boards had no female members in 2016 and 2017: StatCan

Statistics Canada says 18.1 per cent of director seats were held by women in 2017

VAUGHAN: Childhood heroes like Kobe are supposed to be immortal

Kobe Bryant tragically passed away in a helicopter crash that claimed the lives of nine people

Feds ask Canadians to stop all travel to epicentre of coronavirus in China

More than 2,000 people have been infected

Most Read