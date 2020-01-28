UPDATE: Sylvan Lake RCMP say missing female located

19-year-old Alyssa Manderville was last seen in Blackfalds on Jan. 26

UPDATE

RCMP says missing Alyssa Manderville has been located safe and well. Public assistance is no longer requested.

ORIGINAL

Sylvan Lake RCMP are asking for public assistance in locating a missing female.

Alyssa Manderville, 19, was last seen on Jan. 26 in Blackfalds, the same day she was reported missing.

An RCMP press release states she may be in the Lacombe area.

Manderville is described as Caucasian, 5’8” tall, 134lbs with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees or knows the whereabouts of Manderville are asked to contact the Sylvan Lake RCMP at 403-858-7200.

Those who wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.