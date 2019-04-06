Sylvan Lake RCMP respond to possible oil field theft in Eckville

The Sylvan Lake RCMP responded to a possible oil field theft Saturday morning in Eckville.
At approximately 8:15 a.m. on April 6 Sylvan Lake RCMP were called to a possible stolen battery theft from an oil field site at 54 Avenue.
After arriving on scene, police located a male suspect asleep in his truck with a sledgehammer and large can of bear spray on the front seat.
The RCMP member placed a spike belt out and waited for back up.
A confrontation occurred with the male suspect, resulting in the RCMP member discharging his service pistol.
The male suspect has been transported to hospital by EMS with non-life threatening injuries, while the RCMP officer was uninjured.
According to a press release form the RCMP there is no concern for public safety at this time.
Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) has taken over the investigation.