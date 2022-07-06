Sylvan Lake RCMP responds to 92 calls for service during Canada Day weekend

13 individuals were arrested for various matters

Sylvan Lake RCMP responded to 92 calls for service during the Canada Day long weekend.

With the increase to the population in the Central Alberta town, there is also an increase to the demands on policing to ensure public safety, RCMP said in a release Wednesday.

The calls for service received between June 30 and July 3 included:

Assaults

Animal calls

Breach of peace

Break and enter

Causing a disturbance

Municipal by-law offenses

Impaired driving

Missing persons

Suspicious persons

Sylvan Lake RCMP issued 17 Provincial Traffic/Liquor violations and 13 individuals were arrested for various matters resulting from enforcement throughout the weekend.

In addition to calls for service, officers volunteered time for community events on Canada Day in their Red Serge uniform, foot patrols on the beach area, as well as boat patrols conducting compliance checks and enforcement on Sylvan Lake.

As summer activities continue in Sylvan Lake this year, RCMP is reminding vacation goers that due to traffic congestion they can expect delays on area roadways.

“Furthermore, impaired driving remains a leading cause of criminal death in Canada. RCMP will be actively conducting enforcement in order to ensure everyone’s safety,” said police.



