UPDATE: Sylvan Lake RCMP arrest male youth after firearms complaint

The Sylvan Lake RCMP says they arrested a male youth in connection to a reported firearms complaint Thursday at H.J. Cody School.

Police say the school has been removed from lockdown status and there is no longer an active threat to the community.

At 11:53 a.m., RCMP said that they responded to reports of a male with a gun in the vicinity of H.J. Cody High School and the school was locked down. At that time, no injuries were reported.

Police say they expect to release additional details later today.

More to come.