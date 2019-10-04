Sylvan Lake RCMP roll into October with multiple arrests

The arrests come as the result of investigations carried out over the first week of October

It has been a busy start to the spooky month of October as the Sylvan Lake RCMP make multiple arrests.

On the morning of Oct. 2 Sylvan Lake RCMP were alerted to a stolen truck on Highway 11 outside of Sylvan Lake.

Once the parked truck was located the two occupants Jason Cunningham, 29, of Red Deer and Eckville’s Kyler Corriveau, 24 were arrested without incident.

Corriveau was charged with one count of possession of stolen property over $5,000 and one count of a controlled substance, which the press release indicated was Methamphetamine.

Cunningham was also charged with one count of possession of stolen property over $5,000.

A few minutes later Sylvan Lake RCMP was called to investigate a separate incident involving a suspicious vehicle and trailer.

The RCMP learned the truck had recently been stolen from the Chiles Industrial area and the travel trailer was stolen from an RV facility in Red Deer resulting in the arrest of two individuals.

Brianna Carroll, 23, of Red Deer was charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000 and possession of stolen property under $5,000, as well as two counts of breaching a recognizance and two further counts of breaching probation orders.

The last four charges are related to having been charged for offences and being released from custody.

Jay Dee Coffman, 35, of Red Deer was also charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000 and possession of stolen property under $5,000.

Coffman was also charged with three counts of breaching recognizance and two further counts of breaching probation orders. These charges are related to having been charged for offences and being released from custody.

During the investigation a second stolen truck and travel trailer were located by Sylvan Lake RCMP. The trailer was stolen from the same RV facility as the first and the truck was also stolen from the Red Deer area.

Later in the afternoon on Oct. 2 while patrolling an RCMP member located a female wanted on outstanding warrants.

Jessica Robidoux of Sylvan Lake was wanted on eight outstanding warrants including criminal harassment, four counts of failing to comply with her conditions of recognizance, two counts of failing to comply with her conditions of probation and failing to appear in court.

Also in the afternoon of Oct. 2 RCMP executed a search warrant at a residence in Ryders Ridge Blvd. in Sylvan Lake.

The execution was a result of an investigation into the drug and weapon trade.

RCMP seized 26 grams of methamphetamine, 34 grams of fentanyl, 27 grams of cocaine, GHB, a stolen loaded handgun from Lloydminster, an insecure 12-gauge tactical shotgun and a stolen “Scott” airpack breathing apparatus.

Bianca Hughes, 35, of Sylvan Lake was charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, one count of possession of a controlled substance, one count of possession of stolen property under $5,000, two counts of careless storage/use of a firearm, one count of illegal possession of a firearm, one count of possessing a restricted firearm that is readily accessible to ammunition, one count of knowingly possessing a firearm that was stolen and two counts of breaching recognizance from previous arrests and charges.

Christopher Wales, 36, of Red Deer was charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, one count of possession of a controlled substance, one count of possession of stolen property under $5,000, two counts of careless storage/use of a firearm, one count of illegal possession of a firearm, one count of possessing a restricted firearm that is readily accessible to ammunition, one count of knowingly possessing a firearm that was stolen and two counts of possessing a firearm while prohibited.

Both Hughes and Wales are still in police custody awaiting a bail hearing.

The following day, in the early hours of Oct. 3, RCMP executed a search warrant on another residence in Sylvan Lake as the result of information received from the public.

A stolen Side by Side, one ATV, four motorcycles and an SKS rifle were recovered.

This investigation is ongoing and no charges have been laid at this point.

Additionally, at approximately 8 a.m. on Oct. 3 Crime Reduction members from Central Alberta District located a stolen motorcycle from Calgary being operated in the Bentley area.

This motorcycle was recovered and one male was arrested. The investigation is ongoing.

“Sylvan Lake RCMP will continue to target the activities of repeat offenders in efforts to reduce crime in our community,” said S/Sgt. Andrew Shepherd, Sylvan Lake Detachment Commander in a press release. “We encourage the public to continue to report all suspicious persons and vehicles to police.”

No further information will be provided as these matters are now before the court.