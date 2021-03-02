Sylvan Lake RCMP search for paintings stolen from vacation home

Three original paintings were reportedly stolen from a seasonal home

One of the oil paintings stolen from a season home near the boat launch on Kuusamo Krest. (Photo Submitted)

Three original oil paintings were stolen recently from a seasonal home near the boat launch on Kuusamo Krest.

Sylvan Lake RCMP say they are investigating the break-in and theft, which occurred sometime between Feb. 27 and 28, and hope to return the paintings to the owners.

An unknown vehicle reportedly accessed the seasonal home after pulling up to the dock.

RCMP say three oil paintings, silverware and a media centre stolen from the home.

“The paintings are very unique items and should be easily identifiable to the public, or pawn shops or on buy and sell sites,” local RCMP said.

Anyone with information on this case are asked to contact the Sylvan Lake RCMP at 403-887-3333. Anonymous tips can also be reported to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.

One of the oil paintings stolen from a season home near the boat launch on Kuusamo Krest. (Photo Submitted)
