Sylvan Lake RCMP search for woman missing for five years

Sabrina Armeneau was reported missing on Jan. 15, but has not been seen in five years

Sylvan Lake RCMP are trying to locate missing 42-year-old Sabrina Armeneau.

Armeneau was reported missing on Jan. 15, however police say she has not been seen in approximately five years.

RCMP do not believe Armeneau is in any danger, they would like to “hear from her to establish her wellbeing.”

Armeneau’s last known description is:

– Caucasian

– 5’10” tall / Approx. 200 lbs.

– Blonde hair dyed pink

She may be living in the Red Deer area.

If you have information about the whereabouts of Armeneau, please contact the Sylvan Lake RCMP at 403-887-3333.