Sylvan Lake RCMP have concern for the wellbeing on Steven Hull who has not been seen since May 28. Photo Submitted

Steven Hull was last seen in Sylvan Lake the morning of May 28.

Sylvan Lake RCMP are looking for a man who has been missing since the morning of May 28.

RCMP are concerned for the wellbeing of Steven Michael Hull, 43, who was last week in Sylvan Lake May 28.

Hull was driving a Nissan Altima, which has been found in the Rocky Mountain House area.

Hull is described as:

– Caucasian

– 5’10” tall / 240 lbs.

– Brown hair/brown eyes

Any information regarding Hull, or his whereabouts, should be directed to the Sylvan Lake RCMP at 403-858-7200.