The 16-year-old the had not been seen by her family since April 30.

UPDATE: Sylvan LAke RCMP say they have found the teen and afvise she is safe and unharmed.

ORIGINAL: Sylvan Lake RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a 16-year-old.

The teen was last seen by her family around 5 p.m. on April 30.

RCMP say they wish to locate the teen to “verify her well-being.”