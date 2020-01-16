Sylvan Lake RCMP seek assistance in locating missing male

Mark Crier, 17, was last seen in Sylvan Lake on Jan. 13

Sylvan Lake RCMP are seeking public assistance in locating a missing male.

The RCMP describes 17-year-old Mark Crier as being 5’10’ and 155lbs with brown shorter lengthed hair (which has been cut since the attached photo was taken).

Crier was last seen in Sylvan Lake on Jan. 13.

The press release states he might be in the Sylvan Lake or Red Deer area.

If you have information about the whereabouts of Mark Crier please call the Sylvan Lake RCMP at 403-858-7200, or call your local police agency. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.