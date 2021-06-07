Sylvan Lake RCMP seek assistance in locating missing youth

Chloe Klatt was last seen around the Big Moo on June 4. (Photo Submitted)

Sylvan Lake RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 15-year-old Chloe Klatt. Chloe was last seen in the area of the Big Moo Restaurant and pier in Sylvan lake in the early evening around 7:15 p.m., of June 4.

Police would like to speak with Chloe and confirm her well being.

Chloe is described as:

· 5’ 3” tall

· 120 lbs

· Half light brown hair, half blond hair, split in the middle

· Blue eyes

· Caucasian

Chloe was last seen wearing grey sweat pants, black tank top, black hoodie, grey ball cap and pink runners.

If you have seen Chloe Klatt or have any information on her whereabouts, please contact the Sylvan Lake RCMP at 403-858-7200 or your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.

