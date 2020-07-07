Photo of male believed to be involved. Photo Submitted/Sylvan Lake RCMP

Sylvan Lake RCMP seeking assistance identifying theft suspect

The unidentified male took an electric scooter from the self of Canadian Tire on July 2

Sylvan Lake RCMP are seeking public assistance to identify the male who is believed to be involved with the theft of a scooter from Canadian Tire.

On July 2 at approximately 3 p.m. the unidentified male took an electric scooter off the shelf and exited the store via the auto centre doors without paying.

The scooter is a black Segway-Ninebot ES1 electric KickScooter valued at $699.99, as listed on the Canadian Tire website.

The RCMP press release states the man left in an early 2000s silver Dodge Grand Caravan.

If you recognize this male, or have information about this scooter, please contact Sylvan Lake RCMP at 403-858-7200. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.

Photo Submitted/Sylvan Lake RCMP

