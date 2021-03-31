Sylvan Lake RCMP support Red Deer RCMP in month long drug trafficking investigation

Red Deer RCMP have seized a significant amount of drugs and arrested one individual following a month-long investigation that involved support from Blackfalds and Sylvan Lake RCMP, as well as numerous locations throughout Red Deer, the County of Red Deer and Sylvan Lake.

On March 25 and 26, the Red Deer RCMP executed search warrants at a hotel room, two vehicles and a storage locker, all located in Sylvan Lake.

As a result of the search, RCMP located a large amount of drugs, money, and other paraphernalia associated with drug trafficking including:

• 1,000 g (1 kilo) of Methamphetamine;

• 20 g of Cocaine;

• And $3,878 CDN.

Darcy Netterfield, 41, has been arrested and charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and one count of possession of property obtained by crime.

Netterfield has been remanded and is scheduled to appear in Red Deer Provincial Court on April 1, 2021.