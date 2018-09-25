Sylvan Lake recognized for recycling excellence

The Waste Transfer Site received an Award of Excellence from Alberta Recycling Management Authority

A photo of the Waste Transfer Site before the new organization scheme was put into place. Photo Submitted

The Sylvan Lake Waste Transfer Site is the recipient of a prestigious provincial award.

The Waste Transfer Site was awarded an Alberta Recycling Collection Site Award of Excellence.

The award is given to “leaders in safe, convenient and accessible areas for end-of-life electronics, paint and tire recycling.” There are 452 similar depots across the province.

Sylvan Lake Mayor Sean McIntyre was invited to Fort McMurray earlier in September to accept the award.

“I was invited to a meeting but wasn’t told why or what it was about. Needless to say I found out pretty quick,” McIntyre said, adding he was happy to accept the award on behalf of the Town.

Specifically, Sylvan Lake was recognized for “exceptional dedication to provide electronic, paint and tire collection sites that are organized, convenient and safe.”

The Waste Transfer Site was recognized in the Medium Category, which is for municipalities with a population between 5,000 and 25,000 people.

“For those of us who go out there regularly, it just seems like business as usual. However, when you look at what the site was like before and now – it really has come a long way,” said McIntyre.

McIntyre said he and Town Council were proud of all the work done at the site to make it a more organized and safe space for those who work and frequent the area.

“We are incredibly proud of the initiative and effort our staff have taken to provide and improve upon our Waste Transfer Site services.”

Following the announcement at the Monday night Council meeting, Mayor McIntyre and Town Council presented the award to John Watson, public works manager, and Amjad Khan, public works director.

The Waste Transfer Site is located one kilometre east of the roundabout on Hwy. 11A and half a kilometre south on RR 12.