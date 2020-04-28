Sylvan Lake reopens Waste Transfer Site

The Town of Sylvan Lake’s Emergency Coordination Centre has reopened the Waste Transfer Site due to an increased demand from the warmer weather.

Ron Lebsack, director of emergency management, says the reopening of the waste transfer site, along with some operational modifications, is at low risk of spreading COVID-19.

“Ultimately, with the warmer temperatures creating more of a need, as well as the aforementioned adjustments to operations, I am confident that the re-opening of the facility is timely, and is considered “low-risk” for the spread of COVID-19,” Lebsack said.

The Town has implemented modified operations for the site as follows:

• No cash | debit or credit card payment only; tap preferred;

• Only one person my exit the vehicle while on site;

• We are limiting the number of vehicles within the site;

• Physical distancing of 2 metres is required;

• The Drop ‘n Swap remains closed;

• The west end recycling station remains closed;

• Open Monday through Saturday, 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM;

• Closed Sundays and Statutory Holidays;

• We are also asking the public to limit their Waste Transfer Site visits to one/month where possible

Lebsack says it is important the rules and modifications are observed by everyone to ensure the safety of the public and the staff at the Waste Transfer Site.

“We are prepared to re-close the facility again should patrons disregard the safety rules, or should the pandemic situation worsen,” Lebsack said.

The Waste Transfer Site was closed in March as part of the “blanket closure” of all Town facilities. These closures were originally expected to be closed until the end of April.

The staff and facility at the Waste Transfer Site are now equipped with resources to protect themselves and the public from spreading the virus.

The Town says they appreciate residents’ patience during the closure and understands it likely caused many people an inconvenience.

“The Town of Sylvan Lake acknowledges that the closure of the facility was not a popular one; at the time of its closure, we were all adapting to a “new normal”, and a quickly changing one at that,” the Town said.

The West End Recycle Facility on 60 Street will remain closed due to its proximity to the Dog Park. The West End Recycle Facility will reopen when the Dog Park does.

