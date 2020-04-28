Sylvan Lake reopens Waste Transfer Site

The Waste Transfer Site reopened April 28 with modified operations

The Town of Sylvan Lake’s Emergency Coordination Centre has reopened the Waste Transfer Site due to an increased demand from the warmer weather.

Ron Lebsack, director of emergency management, says the reopening of the waste transfer site, along with some operational modifications, is at low risk of spreading COVID-19.

“Ultimately, with the warmer temperatures creating more of a need, as well as the aforementioned adjustments to operations, I am confident that the re-opening of the facility is timely, and is considered “low-risk” for the spread of COVID-19,” Lebsack said.

The Town has implemented modified operations for the site as follows:

• No cash | debit or credit card payment only; tap preferred;

• Only one person my exit the vehicle while on site;

• We are limiting the number of vehicles within the site;

• Physical distancing of 2 metres is required;

• The Drop ‘n Swap remains closed;

• The west end recycling station remains closed;

• Open Monday through Saturday, 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM;

• Closed Sundays and Statutory Holidays;

• We are also asking the public to limit their Waste Transfer Site visits to one/month where possible

Lebsack says it is important the rules and modifications are observed by everyone to ensure the safety of the public and the staff at the Waste Transfer Site.

“We are prepared to re-close the facility again should patrons disregard the safety rules, or should the pandemic situation worsen,” Lebsack said.

The Waste Transfer Site was closed in March as part of the “blanket closure” of all Town facilities. These closures were originally expected to be closed until the end of April.

The staff and facility at the Waste Transfer Site are now equipped with resources to protect themselves and the public from spreading the virus.

The Town says they appreciate residents’ patience during the closure and understands it likely caused many people an inconvenience.

“The Town of Sylvan Lake acknowledges that the closure of the facility was not a popular one; at the time of its closure, we were all adapting to a “new normal”, and a quickly changing one at that,” the Town said.

The West End Recycle Facility on 60 Street will remain closed due to its proximity to the Dog Park. The West End Recycle Facility will reopen when the Dog Park does.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Telus Health Babylon app under investigation
Next story
Blackfalds COVID-19: Facility Closures extended to May 31, 2020; Events cancelled until June 30, 2020

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake reopens Waste Transfer Site

The Waste Transfer Site reopened April 28 with modified operations

COVID-19 cancels Sylvan Lake’s summer events

The Town of Sylvan Lake has cancelled all major events through to the end of August

Sylvan Lake teacher recipient of award from Youth Science of Canada

Daniel Moffet taught at Ecole Mother Teresa School and was awarded the Distinguished Service Award

Camping at provincial sites cancelled through the May long weekend

Any camping registration made up to May 19 at provincial sites has been cancelled by the Province

Sylvan Lake soccer season cancelled due to COVID-19

The Sylvan Lake Blizzard Soccer Club recently announced the 2020 outdoor season has been cancelled

Help Sylvan Lake News continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Help support local journalism by making a one-time or ongoing donation for your community paper

Blackfalds COVID-19: Facility Closures extended to May 31, 2020; Events cancelled until June 30, 2020

Blackfalds Days cancelled

AHS Central Zone reminds residents of mental health supports during COVID-19

Local clinics, 24/7 helplines, 24/7 helplines, AHS website available to those who are struggling

Porter planes to remain grounded through June due to COVID-19 pandemic

Two-year vouchers offered for cancelled flights

Foodora to shut down in Canada on May 11 amid profitability challenges

Delivery service has operated in 10 Canadian cities

Doctors say they see little progress on improving PPE supply: survey

29 per cent felt supply was worse

RCMP to boost social media mining for threats ranging from disease to shootings

Police finalizing privacy impact assessment

Alberta premier cleared in ethics probe tied to firing of election commissioner

Alberta premier cleared in ethics probe tied to firing of election commissioner

Flooding in Fort McMurray leads to request for military assistance from Ottawa

Flooding in Fort McMurray leads to request for military assistance from Ottawa

Most Read