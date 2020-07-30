Sylvan Lake resident facing over 30 charges after traffic stop in Lloydminster

The targeted stop was part of the Lloydminster RCMP’s proactive crime reduction initiative

A Sylvan Lake resident has been charged with over 30 criminal code charges by Lloydminster RCMP.

Derica Mercer, 26, of Sylvan Lake was charged with a total of 32 Criminal Code charges including multiple theft related offences and failing to comply with court orders in result in a targeted traffic stop.

The targeted stop was completed on 50th Avenue and resulted in the recovery of property related to sixteen previous reported complaints from residents in Lloydminster and the surrounding area.

In result to the investigation Zachary Frazer, 29, of Leduc County was also charged with 25 Criminal Code charges including property offences and possession of a weapon dangerous to the public.

The investigation is on-going and both are set to appear in Lloydminster Provincial Court on Aug. 4.

The targeted stop was part of the detachment’s proactive crime reduction initiative focused on dismantling street level crime groups. As part of the project the Lloydminster RCMP General Investigations Section (GIS) conducted multiple stops.

“This crime reduction initiative will continue in the City of Lloydminster,” says Inspector Lee Brachmann, Lloydminster RCMP Detachment Commander. “We will seek out those who intend on victimizing the residents of Lloydminster and hold them accountable for their actions.”

A second stop carried out on Highway 16 near 54th Avenue also resulted in the arrest of a male as well as the seizure of a small amount of a substance suspected to be cocaine and $65,000 in cash.

Mohamud Siraji, 39, of Edmonton was charged with possession of a controlled and possession of property obtained by crime for the purpose of trafficking.

He is set to appear in Lloydminster Provincial Court on Aug. 18.