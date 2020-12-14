Sylvan Lake residents asked to reduce water consumption, water main break being fixed

The Town of Sylvan Lake has identified a break in their system and is working to fix the issue

All Sylvan Lake residents are being asked to reduce their water consumption immediately, due to a water main break.

Just after 4:30 p.m. Monday afternoon, the Town of Sylvan Lake experience a water break within their system. This break is “affecting the availability of water,” the Town says.

The break in the system is not affecting to quality of water at this time, the Town continued.

“…this is an urgent issue impacting the quantity of our municipality’s potable water.”

Town employees are on site to fix the break at this time.

While crews are working to repair the infrastructure, residents are asked to reduce their consumption where ever possible such as:

Shorter showers/only where necessary

Do not needlessly run facets

Reduce (toilet) flushing, again where possible

More to come.