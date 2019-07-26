Outside of the fireworks hosted by the Town of Sylvan Lake throughout the year, fireworks are not permitted, according to a recent press release. File Photo

Sylvan Lake residents reminded fireworks are not permitted in town

There have been a some instances in the last few days of people setting off fireworks in town

Sylvan Lake residents and visitors are being reminded that fireworks are not permitted in the town.

With the recent warm weather, some have celebrated by setting off low-level fireworks within the Town of Sylvan Lake boundaries.

Items such as fireworks, sparklers, bottle rockets, fire crackers and sky (Chinese) lanterns are not permitted to be used according to a press release by the Town.

“We’re aware of a few incidents in town, as recently as Thursday evening, with members of the public igniting low-level fireworks; with the weather shaping up prior to this weekend, we want to be very clear that we have no tolerance for the use of these hazardous items,” said Fire Chief Cliff Brausen.

Low-level fireworks are a fire risk and can pose “significant safety” risk. There are penalties in place for anyone caught setting off fireworks within the town.

The fireworks set off by the Town during specific events, like those for Canada Day, are done so by experienced and professional personnel.

A low-level firework is described as: “Any of a class of fireworks devices that either perform below approximately 60 meters or begin their display at ground level and rise to complete their effect. Some examples of low level fireworks are comets, mines, roman candles, and many consumer fireworks.”

Sky lanterns are banned in Alberta as they are deemed a fire risk.

