Bethany Lynn found her car damaged Saturday morning in Sylvan Lake while it was parked on 49th Street. Contributed photo

Sylvan Lake residents wake up to crime spree on Thanksgiving weekend

Vehicles were broken into in various neighbourhoods around town

Several Sylvan Lake residents woke up to a crime spree on the Thanksgiving weekend, with their vehicles broken into or smashed.

Jay Scotian has been in Sylvan Lake for about two months while opening up a new business. In the short time, he has been a victim of crime twice.

The most recent one was Saturday morning around 6:30 a.m., when his GMC Sierra 2017 was broken into while parked in front of the hotel where he has been staying.

According to comments on social media, vehicles were broken into in the Willow Springs area, Old Boomer Road and 49 Street.

“It’s between Friday after midnight and early Saturday morning, whether their windows were smashed or vehicles were looted, or their mirrors were smashed,” said Scotian of the break-ins.

Bethany Lynn found her car damaged Saturday morning while it was parked on 49th Street.

“I left my car in front of my friend’s house, because we were going for drinks and I wasn’t about to risk anyone’s safety,” she said, adding she took a cab home.

On Saturday morning, she found her car’s rear passenger window smashed and her wallet missing.

Lynn has filed a report with Sylvan Lake RCMP.

“It’s around $400 for a new window, and I’m basically left without transportation for about a week,” said the 19-year-old.

“It’s just violating and I’m worried to be in Sylvan now.”

Makenna Kostynluk said she drove by Old Boomer Road on Saturday around 10 a.m. and saw two or three cars with smashed windows.

“It was sad to see how many people it happened to, especially on a holiday weekend,” she said.

On one of the Facebook pages, Kostynluk counted the number of people who complained about their smashed cars or windows.

“By the end of it, I think I counted 15 plus people who said it happened to them. I think someone saw an opportunity to go out on a streak and left a lot of people speechless.”


