Sylvan Lake resumes construction of 50 Avenue

Single-lane closure can be expected until September 30

The Town of Sylvan Lake began Phase 2 of the 50 Avenue Redevelopment project between 38 Street and 45 Street on May 4. The construction may lead to single-lane closures until September 30.

While aging underground infrastructure is the driver behind this project, landscaping and roadway enhancements are also planned for the area.

The Phase 2 development has a budget of $6,116,000.

“Such enhancements promote safer driving and pedestrian use,” states the town website.

Phase 2 of the redevelopment project includes the following:

Full removal and replacement of all concrete and road structure

Addition of storm water mains and catch basins

Replacement of water main from 40 street to 45 street

Replacement of underground house services

Addition of a 2.5m sidewalk

Addition of traffic calming measures

Burial of overhead powerlines and house electrical services

This phase aims to strengthen water mains, water drainage and pedestrian safety while making the area more visually appealing.

With the development starting in 2019, the project was divided into three phases over a period of six years. Phase 1 with a budget of $4,910,000 focused on 50 Avenue, from 33 Street to 38 Street.

Weather permitting and depending on the contractor’s schedule, the town hopes to finish Phase 2 development by the end of October. Phase 3 of the project is scheduled to begin in 2023, developing 50 Avenue from 46 Street to 50 Street.