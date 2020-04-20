An example of how the mask Voorhees makes sits on the face. Photo Courtesy of Custom Cut Threads Facebook

Sylvan Lake seamstress asking for help sewing masks during pandemic

The masks gives essential workers and community members peace of mind, Jessika Voorhees says

A local seamstress has been offering her services making masks during the COVID-19 outbreak, but has become overwhelmed with the demand.

Jessika Voorhees, owner of Custom Cut Threads in Sylvan Lake, has been making masks for those in need during the pandemic, but is now asking those with sewing skills to lend a helping hand.

The demand for the masks she makes has grown exponentially in recent weeks, and she doesn’t see an end in sight.

“If 10 people were to help by sewing 10 masks each, that would be an extreme help,” Voorhees said. “Even if it is just attaching the strings and sewing the top stitch would be a help.”

It takes Voorhees roughly three days to sew together 100 of her masks, which have a nose piece and a pocket for a filter.

Demand for the masks she has designed increased after medical experts said wearing a mask in public could help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Voorhees says requests for masks have increased for essential workers.

“I recently received an order for 75 masks from Calgary. The Alberta government says if you work in a space with more than five people in it than everyone must wear a mask, so those calls have increased,” she said.

Voorhees’s business consists of just herself working out of a basement studio, and says the it has become hard to keep up with the orders.

For those who are “even remotely good with a sewing machine,” Voorhees is putting together packs of 10 masks o be sewn together, depending on experience.

She says some may require just a top stitch and string attached, or everything sewn together from the pattern.

“I will cut out all the pieces and give instructions on how to put it together for those who are more comfortable,” said Voorhees.

The masks are available for anyone in need. Voorhees says she has every sort of business and “walk of life” contact her for a mask.

She says if wearing a mask makes a person feel more comfortable in today’s world than she has done her job.

“I started making masks right from the beginning of all this. I had a lot of naysayers at the time, but I wanted to do my part to help those in need,” she said.

The masks Voorhees makes went through a number of trials before landing on the current iteration of the mask. She said she followed a number of recommendations from health care professionals and the World Health Organization.

She is prioritizing those at a greater risk of contracting the virus, but says the mask is for anyone who wants peace of mind.

“I had large orders initially, people who wanted to order one mask for every person in their house. I’m going to have to limit the number of masks per household, to keep up with the demand.”

She asks that those who can, make at least a $5 donation to help pay for the supplies needed to create the masks.

However if someone is unable to pay and needs a mask because they are an essential worker or a high risk individual, a donation is not needed.

“I may have had a few people take advantage of not having to pay, but than others with make a donation of $10 or $20, so it balances out,” she says.

In addition to making masks for those in need during the pandemic, 10 per cent of the proceeds raised from donations will be given to Serenity Pet Shelter.

“If you can do something to help your community, than you absolutely should.”

To help Voorhees sew the masks, or to place an order for one yourself, contact Voorhees through Facebook at Custom Cut Threads or by email: customcutthreads@gmail.com

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19 world update: Complete testing in Denmark; Booze ban in Bangkok extended
Next story
Ban on assault-style guns top of mind for Trudeau, as Canada mourns Nova Scotia victims

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake seamstress asking for help sewing masks during pandemic

The masks gives essential workers and community members peace of mind, Jessika Voorhees says

Sylvan Lake Town Council not “wowed” by proposed Centennial Park playground

Town Council tabled the motion to award the tender for the project until the next meeting

New masks don’t seal, union representing frontline workers in Alberta says

Alberta Union of Provincial Employees says surgical masks for frontline workers are shoddy

Alberta confirms four new Covid-19 deaths, bringing the total to 55

Central zone case numbers lower than all other zones

165 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Alberta on Saturday

One new death has been reported

Help Sylvan Lake News continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Help support local journalism by making a one-time or ongoing donation for your community paper

Ban on assault-style guns top of mind for Trudeau, as Canada mourns Nova Scotia victims

At least 18 people were killed when a shooter opened fire in multiple communities

COVID-19 world update: Complete testing in Denmark; Booze ban in Bangkok extended

Comprehensive world update, including rapid surge in cases in Asia

Young climate activists slowed by pandemic, but not defeated

Livestreams and webinars planned

Companies continue cuts in the oilpatch amid low oil prices in wake of pandemic

Oil prices plunged from demand drop

Civil Liberties group seeks amnesty for recreational tickets issued during COVID

Looking for right case to mount challenge

Probe into mass killing in Nova Scotia continues as province grapples with the violence

Killings appeared to be in part very random

Active shooter suspect, RCMP officer dead in Nova Scotia

Police have said there were “multiple victims” in an incident that began late Saturday night

More than 10 killed in Nova Scotia rampage

Const. Heidi Stevenson, a 23-year member of the force and mother of two, is among the dead.

Most Read