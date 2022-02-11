Sylvan Lake sees eight percent growth rate in federal census

Sylvan Lake’s eight percent growth rate, which is well above provincial and national averages as indicated by the 2021 census suggests the town’s continued popularity as a destination of choice.

According to Statistics Canada, the Municipality of Sylvan Lake recorded an official population of 15,995 in 2021 as compared to 15,302 in 2016.

“This is an 8 percent growth since our last Census (in 2016). Overall in Alberta, we are seeing a 4.9 percent growth rate, and Canada-wide 5.2 percent growth. This shows we are growing substantially faster than the provincial and national averages, which is an impressive feat through a recession. Welcome to all of our new residents,” shared Town of Sylvan Lake mayor Megan Hanson in a Facebook post.

Statistics Canada’s 2021 Census of Population shows on Sylvan Lake’s total land area of 23.09 square kilometres with a population density of 692.8 people per square kilometre, there are a total of 7,141 private dwellings with 6,396 occupied by usual residents.

“In 2021, there were 6,396 private dwellings occupied in Sylvan Lake, which represent a change of 13.9% from 2016,” shared Statistics Canada.

Sylvan Lake stands 27th in the provincial population rank for 2021.

With a 19.9 percent rise in residents between the 2011 and 2016 federal census, Sylvan Lake was recognized as the fastest-growing agglomeration in Canada.