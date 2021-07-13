Sylvan Lake sisters’ lemonade stand raises more than $500 for animal rescue foundation

Kali and Kaydi Dyke raised more than $500 for Paws and Claws Animal Rescue this past Friday by selling lemonade. (Contributed photo)

Every summer two young girls like to set up a lemonade stand in Sylvan Lake and this was their most successful year ever.

Seven-year-old Kali and six-year-old Kaydi raised $514.85 for the Paws and Claws Animal Rescue Foundation this past Friday by selling lemonade, their grandmother Annette Dyke said.

“We always try to do a lemonade stand every year because they just love doing it,” said Dyke.

“This year they’ve been waiting to do it. They’ve been saying, ‘Nanny, when are we going to do our lemonade stand.’ I’ve kept saying, ‘We’ll soon do it when nanny gets a chance.’”

In years past, the girls would make a small amount of money and spend it on something at the dollar store. The family decided they should sell lemonade in support of a good cause this time.

“Earlier in the week, I saw a post on Facebook about Paws and Claws – they had an influx of kittens dropped off and they were asking for donations to help them because they were overwhelmed,” said Dyke.

“I said to the girls we can do the lemonade stand and we’ll donate the money to Paws and Claws. They were very excited about saving the little kittens.”

While they were selling lemonade, Dyke’s son suggested she should advertise the stand on Facebook.

“I posted about it in a Facebook group and told them what our cause was. People just started coming and giving money, cheques and E-transfers,” she said.

“There was one man, Dean Johnston, … who came with a bottle of money that he had been saving up. It was filled up with change and cash, and then he stuffed $40 more in the bottle and gave it to us.”

There was $258.85 in that bottle, said Dyke.

The family will bring all of the that was money raised to Paws and Claws this week, Dyke said, adding the girls had a blast with their lemonade stand this year.

“It was overwhelming. They were having fun and all I was doing was keeping the lemonade topped up. They were serving all the customers and entertaining them. We had a great time.”

For more information on Paws and Claws Animal Rescue, visit www.pawsandclawsanimalrescue.ca.



sean.mcintosh@reddeeradvocate.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

centralalbertasylvanlake