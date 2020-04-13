Sylvan Lake Sobeys partners with fire department to deliver groceries during pandemic

Sylvan Lake Sobeys has partnered with the local fire department to deliver groceries to seniors and individuals with special mobility needs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sylvan Lake Fire Chief Cliff Brausen says the new partnership is a way for the members of the Sylvan Lake Fire Department further volunteer experience.

“Our Fire Department is made up, mainly, of volunteers, and here they are further volunteering to support our most vulnerable during the pandemic,” Brausen said in a press release.

Andrea Bromley, co-owner of the Sylvan Lake Sobeys, says she and her team are “thrilled” to partner with the fire department.

The deliveries will be made to those in the greatest need or considered the most vulnerable in the community, and will be made for local residents.

“…The passion and support Brad, Andrea, and the team at the Sylvan Lake Sobeys has shown for an initiative like this, well, it makes you realize just how strong the community spirit is here,” said Brausen.

To order a grocery delivery call or email Sylvan Lake Sobeys. Payment must be made prior to delivery as the fire department will not be taking payment for the groceries.

“To ensure the health and safety of all involved, members of the Fire Department will not enter a dwelling, or building,” the press release states.

A member from the fire department will ring the doorbell or buzz the unit in the case of an apartment building, and will leave the delivery on the front step or in the foyer of the building.

Deliveries are made twice a week, on Wednesday and Friday each week.

Orders need to be placed by 6 p.m. on Tuesday, for a 11 a.m. Wednesday delivery or by 11 a.m. Wednesday for a Wednesday 3 p.m. delivery

For Friday deliveries need to be placed by 6 p.m. Thursday, for a Friday 11 a.m. delivery or by 11 a.m. Friday, for a 3 p.m. delivery.

When making an order indicate you are looking for “fire department delivery” and include your address, if in an apartment include the unit number as well.

“Our team at Sylvan Lake Sobeys is thrilled to partner up with the Sylvan Lake Fire Department to offer delivery service to those most vulnerable during this Pandemic. We would like to thank their entire team for their collaboration to help serve our amazing community,” Bromley said.

Coronavirus