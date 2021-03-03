Sylvan Lake spray park tentatively scheduled to open next year

Sylvan Lake Town Council approved the tender of the spray park and playground in Pogadl Park

The concept design for the playground in Pogadl Park. (Photo Courtesy of Canadian Recreation Solutions)

Sylvan Lake Town Council has approved the work plan to move forward with the next stage of the Pogadl Park construction.

Phase Two of the park’s construction includes the building of the spray park, playground area and supporting infrastructure such as a washroom facility.

At a recent meeting, council approved the work plan for this project and awarded the RFP for the playground and spray park to Canadian Recreation Solutions for an amount not to exceed $900,000. This overall cost is broken down as $500,000 for the spray park and $400,000 for the playground pod equipment and surfacing.

This is the same company who recently was awarded the RFP for the Centennial Park playground project.

“In 2020, the spray park committee submitted a CFEP application to the province and the Town submitted an application for the Municipal Stimulus Program (MSP). Both applications were successful and provided adequate funding to move forward with Phase 2 scope of work including, the spray park, playground pods, entrance roadway and designated parking lot areas,” the report to Council states.

Based on the concept design for the splash park, the area will be divided into three area, one for toddlers, one for family and one for teens.

The toddler area of the concept design, as an example, shows smaller play items like water table.

The concept design for the playground features multiple play levels, four slides, multiple climbing opportunities and many free standing play areas.

The plan is to have the playground and splash park open to the public in 2022.

Based on the Town’s timeline, the construction of both the playground and spray park is expected to be complete by the end of Summer 2021.

However, other construction in the area, such that of the road, parking areas, trails, landscaping, washroom, concrete walkways, will still be underway until the end of the 2021 construction season.

For this reason, the Town does not plan to open the spray park or playground until 2022.

“Exact timing for the project will depend on weather conditions, the COVID-19 situation and the ability of crews to perform the work,” the Town said.