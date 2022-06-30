Sylvan Lake student among others recognized with Indigenous Student Awards

Indigenous students who model strength and commitment in the pursuit of their personal educational paths were recognized in a special awards celebration on June 25.

Sylvan Lake’s Grade 8 student Ryan Leclerc was one of 12 others to receive 2022 Honouring Spirit: Indigenous Student Awards by the Alberta School Boards Association’s (ASBA).

The awards celebrate exceptional First Nations, Métis and Inuit students nominated by members of their education communities, based on their exemplary leadership, courage, and commitment to their cultures and educational paths.

This year, ASBA received over 270 unique nomination letters and submissions from across the province.

“The determination, resiliency and community spirit these students have shown serves as a great model of inspiration for others. I am both humbled and honoured to recognize this year’s recipients, celebrate their accomplishments and learn from their capacity to excel and lead,” said ASBS president Marilyn Dennis.

Each recipient was recognized with an award certificate and congratulatory letter, a unique hand-crafted blanket and an honoraria.

The Honouring Spirit: Indigenous Student Awards are presented annually to Indigenous student nominees who attend a school in Alberta, either operated by an ASBA member school board or a First Nations Education Authority. Please view the attached backgrounder for award details.

Alberta School Boards Association (ASBA) serves Alberta’s 61 locally-elected public, catholic and francophone school boards.

For more information visit, asba.ab.ca.