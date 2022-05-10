Sylvan Lake students among others receive healthcare scholarship

The Red Deer Regional Health Foundation has provided 32 healthcare students with educational scholarships, totalling $73,500.

Students pursuing a career in a wide variety of healthcare-related fields were able to apply for educational funding available through the foundation’s annual Scholarship Awards Program in early 2022.

This year’s winners come from a number of Central Alberta communities, including Red Deer, Red Deer County, Norglenwold, Ponoka, Blackfalds, Stettler and Sylvan Lake.

The students are enrolled in various healthcare programs, including cardiology, respiratory health medicine, hospice palliative care, nursing, and pediatrics.

Since 1994, contributions to the foundation have provided funding to purchase vital equipment, giving healthcare professionals the tools they need to provide the best possible patient care.



Send your news tips

Like us on Facebook and Follow us on Twitter