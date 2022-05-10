Health foundation logo

Sylvan Lake students among others receive healthcare scholarship

The Red Deer Regional Health Foundation supported 32 students

The Red Deer Regional Health Foundation has provided 32 healthcare students with educational scholarships, totalling $73,500.

Students pursuing a career in a wide variety of healthcare-related fields were able to apply for educational funding available through the foundation’s annual Scholarship Awards Program in early 2022.

This year’s winners come from a number of Central Alberta communities, including Red Deer, Red Deer County, Norglenwold, Ponoka, Blackfalds, Stettler and Sylvan Lake.

The students are enrolled in various healthcare programs, including cardiology, respiratory health medicine, hospice palliative care, nursing, and pediatrics.

Since 1994, contributions to the foundation have provided funding to purchase vital equipment, giving healthcare professionals the tools they need to provide the best possible patient care.


Send your news tips
Like us on Facebook and Follow us on Twitter

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
Alberta Court of Appeal to rule whether federal assessment law is unconstitutional

Just Posted

Health foundation logo
Sylvan Lake students among others receive healthcare scholarship

Sylvan Lake’s Ain Lee posted an 89 to win the girls eight and under category. Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour/ Facebook photo
Central Albertans shoot low at junior tour season-opening event

A gavel is seen ahead of a committee meeting on Parliament Hill, Monday, April 11, 2022 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Alberta Court of Appeal to rule whether federal assessment law is unconstitutional

Nicole Buss (right) with her daughter Samantha. Buss is donating flowers to mothers at Red Deer's Ronald McDonald House this weekend as a thank you to the home, which was there for her family when Samantha was in hospital being treated for Type 1 diabetes 10 years ago. (Photo contributed)
Florist gives back for Mother’s Day