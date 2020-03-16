Sylvan Lake students at home as school boards come up with plan for continued education

The Alberta Government announced Sunday afternoon that all classes in the province were cancelled

The school boards for Sylvan Lake were hard at work Sunday night ensuring all parents knew to keep their children home come Monday morning.

The Provincial Government announced during a press conference Sunday afternoon that all schools and day cares in Alberta were to close effective immediately.

Chinook’s Edge School Division and Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools sent letters to parents Sunday night informing them of the Provincial Government’s decision and telling them plans are in place to continue education from home.

In a letter from Kurt Sacher, superintendent for Chinook’s Edge, parents were informed the school board is working on a plan to continue helping students moving forward, despite classes not being held.

“We will still be moving teaching and learning forward in our division. This will look different at different grades and in different schools. We will be sharing the plan with you once it becomes available,” the letter reads.

Parents in Chinook’s Edge will receive an update from the School Board later this evening, according to the letter.

Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools informed parents the school board will be working throughout the week creating a plan for continued education during this time.

“Our school division will spend this week (March 16-20) planning and preparing how we will support student learning during this period of school closure,” Red Deer Catholic told parents.

“Later on this week, teachers will communicate with parents/guardians to discuss how learning will be supported during this time of school closure.”

Both School divisions will contact parents soon with regards to student belongings left at the school.

According to the Province, classes will not be held, though teachers and staff will continue to work during the closure.

Provincial assessments will be cancelled, though diploma exams for graduating Grade 12 students will still be held.

The Alberta government says they will be working with post-secondary institutions to ensure these circumstances do not prevent students from being eligible for admission for the coming school year.

Licensed child care, out-of-school care and preschool programs are now closed as well. The province said approved day homes would be exempt from the closures as they care for fewer than seven children at a time.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
When was the last time you changed your important passwords?
Next story
Sylvan Lake business owner exchanges toilet paper for donations to Community Partners

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake students at home as school boards come up with plan for continued education

The Alberta Government announced Sunday afternoon that all classes in the province were cancelled

Alberta to cancel school classes, licensed childcare to stop spread of COVID-19

Move comes as number of cases grow

Town of Sylvan Lake closes NexSource Centre, Community Centre

The closures, which also include the library, are in response to the COVID-19 situation

Alberta confirms six new COVID-19 cases

Confirmed cases up to 29 in the province

Sylvan Lake Wranglers’ season ends with series lead

Abrupt end to the season due to Hockey Canada’s cancellations in response to the COVID-19 pandemic

No travel ban, but all travellers asked to self-isolate as Canada hits 313 COVID-19 cases

Canada has at least 313 cases of the novel coronavirus

Feds to unveil new measures to halt virus, aid Canadians later today

There are at least 320 cases of COVID-19 in Canada

Starbucks Canada to nix seating, closing mall, university-based stores due to COVID-19

Move comes as health official recommend social distancing

B.C. VIEWS: Effects of COVID-19 pandemic will be long-lasting

A steep drop in tourist visits will hit hard, in particular, Vancouver Island, the Lower Mainland and the Okanagan hard

University of Alberta suspends classes, moves online for rest of term

There will be no in-person exams this term

Total at 39: Chief medical health officer says 10 new COVID-19 cases in Alberta

Dr. Deena Hinshaw said six of the new cases were in the Calgary area and four were in Edmonton

When was the last time you changed your important passwords?

For National Password Day, and the BBB has some tips for increasing your online security

Return home while you can, Ottawa tells Canadians as COVID-19 continues to spread

Poland is suspending all international flights and trains on Sunday, for example

Cultural institutions cancel shows, empty seats amid COVID-19 concerns

Coronavirus impacting large galleries, musesums, theatres across Canada

Most Read