Sylvan Lake switching to monthly meter readings

Starting in August the Town will eliminate estimates and actual meter reads will be done monthly

Monthly meter reads will begin in August eliminating the consumption estimates every other month.

The change was made by the Town in response to feedback from Sylvan Lakers.

Starting in August there will be no more estimates as actual reads will be done monthly in order to improve services to utility account holders.

In a press release the Town of Sylvan Lake notes this may affect invoice due dates and pre-authorized payment dates.

They also state account holders “may experience one shorter billing period during the transition.”

Through online commentary the Town has seen Sylvan Lakers are concerned with faulty meters leading to higher reads, however, the Town says meter reads are accurate.

“Water consumption depends on many factors, but faulty meter readers are very rarely the case,” said the press release. “Faulty water meters slow down over time, record less consumption, and eventually can stop and record no consumption at all.”

“Basically, meter failure would not result in an increased charge,” added the release.

Currently, actual meter reads are done every other month with an estimate between the actual reads.

An estimate that reflects a home’s consumption history makes up the rate between actual reads.

If the estimate is higher or lower than the actual read the amount due the following month is adjusted.

