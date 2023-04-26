Sylvan Lake teacher earns provincial award

Adam Locke, a grade 6 teacher and Faith Coach at École Mother Teresa Catholic School in Sylvan Lake, has earned the 2023 Excellence in Catholic Education Award.

Presented annually by the Council of Catholic School Superintendents of Alberta (CCSSA), the Excellence in Catholic Education Award recognizes Catholic ‘teachers’ in Alberta who have done an exemplary job in preparing youth to grow into outstanding Catholic citizens.

“We are thrilled that Mr. Locke has been chosen as our Division recipient for this award,” said Principal, Jeff Tuchscherer at École Mother Teresa Catholic School. “He has dedicated countless hours to supporting the faith journey of all members of our school community over the years. The passion he has for his faith sparks a fire in those around him to strive to be true followers of Christ. Adam’s humility as a servant of Christ is an example for each of us to model ourselves after.”

According to a release, in his role as a Faith Coach, Locke is the liaison between École Mother Teresa School, Our Lady of Assumption Parish and the parish priest, and leads staff professional development based on the Division faith goal within the school improvement plan.

He models permeation of faith into lessons and coaches mentor teachers through difficult conversations about faith with students, staff and families. Locke has been a sponsor for students journeying the Sacrament of Confirmation and coordinates school-wide liturgies, celebrations, various social justice projects and is involved with the RDCRS’ Youth Ministry.

Faith is the focus of Locke’s life alongside his family as members of St. Mary’s Parish and is active as a Proclaimer and Eucharistic Minister. He also serves within the ministry of St. Vincent de Paul.

“Adam’s ability to permeate his faith into each lesson he teaches, as well as many aspects of his life, leaves a lasting effect on those who interact with him and has been pivotal in creating Christ-centered communities within our Division,” said Superintendent, Dr. Kathleen Finnigan at Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools.