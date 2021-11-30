Sylvan Lake teacher has a bad hair day — for charity

What a good sport: Fox Run School teacher Sean McWade of Sylvan Lake allowed his students to choose how he should shave his head for a fundraiser — and this is how it turned out. (Contributed photo).

A Sylvan Lake middle school teacher is having a very bad hair day — but it’s for a good cause.

Sean McWade, a Grade 7 teacher at École Fox Run School, allowed his students to choose how he should shave his head. It was their prize for raising the most funds in the Alberta Children’s Hospital gaming marathon.

His ‘Textbook Gaming’ team, which also involves teacher Trent Wendell from Spruce View School, raised $4,000 in the hospital fundraiser.

Both teachers say they were humbled by the generosity of local businesses and the school community.

Chinook's Edge School Division