Sylvan Lake teen competes in Muay Thai

Sylvan Lake teen Brooke Moore stepped into the ring for her first Muay Thai ring fight in Olds on Feb. 11.

And by all accounts, she proved a formidable opponent.

“The day went well, and we were happy with how everything turned out,” explained Renshie Ken Sumner, head instructor/owner of the Sylvan Lake-based Arashi-Do Martial Arts.

“Brooke was a bit nervous, which is expected and quite frankly, if I have a competitor who is not nervous, that’s a problem,” he added with a laugh. “I’ve been competing in martial arts for more than 20 years now, and I’m still nervous every time I compete.”

But beyond any nervousness, it was clear Brooke was whole-heartedly embracing the opportunity.

“You could tell that she was excited,” explained Sumner, adding that there were probably about 75 people there watching in the audience.

“She went out and just had a great time. During the first round, she was a little tentative – which again is super normal. In the second round, she settled in and started putting together good combos and moving well, so that was fantastic. In the third round, she kept it up, and just kept moving – she was great,” he said.

Moore’s match ended in a draw, due to a weight disparity between the fighters, but a fantastic show was put on by the two girls, said Sumner.

Their match was one of seven held in Olds that day.

Moore, who is 14, has been honing her Muay Thai skills for nearly a year now, first starting out with it in a Calgary studio.

“My best friend had been doing this for about four or five years, and she was asking me to try it out with her,” she said. Moore decided to give it a shot and liked it from the get-go.

“When we moved to Sylvan, my mom asked me if I wanted to continue with it – and it was an immediate yes!”

She started training with Sumner about seven months ago.

“I’ve always been a sports-minded type of person. But I think the reason I’ve kept with this is that it’s not just the sport, it’s the people who I train with, too. The community that I train with is really good.

“Ken is also amazing – he’s funny, he gets to the point fast, and he’s good at teaching, too,” she said. “It’s like another home to me. I personally love being there, and I feel 10 times better after I have finished a session with them.”

As to the recent stint in Olds, Moore said that originally, the matchup was supposed to be her against a participant from Edmonton. “On Friday night, we got a call saying that she wouldn’t be able to make it.”

Then one of the other competitors also lost her opponent, so she agreed to square off against Moore in spite of a weight-height difference.

But the experience proved to be a terrific one.

“She put up a good fight! It was very fun.”

Meanwhile, for Sumner, his experiences with martial arts stretch back to childhood.

Ultimately, it led to a full-fledged career. “I was offered the opportunity to take over the school here in Sylvan Lake, and I jumped at it,” he said.

For Sumner, there are many things about martial arts that make it an ideal full-time pursuit.

“Number one, it’s the community. It’s a great group of people – nice, friendly, and welcoming – they are lots of fun and very supportive, too.

“I also like the details of it, and the ‘figuring out’ of what works – figuring out the ‘puzzle’ with it all.”

For those interested in martial arts, but a bit intimidated to give it a try, Sumner said it’s normal to feel that way.

“Our group wants to help you – we want to see you succeed,” he said. “Just come in and try it – we are there to help you.”

Classes are available at a range of skill levels and for virtually all ages.

Sumner has seen firsthand the amazing benefits that martial arts can bring to a person’s life.

“Just seeing the growth, and people coming out of their shells – it’s amazing. More of what I see is on the mental side.

“I’ve had some kids who have been with me 10 to 12 years – you see them grow into strong confident people,” he said. “Quiet kids will often find their voice and grow and become leaders – it’s pretty awesome to see.”

For more about Arashi-Do Martial Arts, find them on Facebook or head to www.arashido.com/location/sylvan-lake/