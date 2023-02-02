News file photo

News file photo

Sylvan Lake to borrow $7 million for completion of Pogadl Park

Phase three of the park includes the construction of an RV campground expected to open in 2023

The Town of Sylvan Lake plans to borrow $7 million from the Province of Alberta to complete phase three of the long-anticipated Pogadl Sports Park.

This next phase of the park includes the construction of an RV campground, including a south washroom, roads, parking lots, and trails. The campground is currently set to open in the summer of 2024.

Phase three will also include the installation of the remaining water, sewer, storm lines, and site landscaping.

If approved, the Town estimates that the initial borrowing will occur in June 2023, with the first payment, approximately $275,000, due six months after borrowing the funds.

Payments are bi-annual and are expected to be amortized over 25 years.

At current interest rates, the Town plans to make one payment in 2023 and two payments equalling about $550,000 annually in the following years.

To allow the borrowing, Bylaw 1870/2023 is currently in the process of being approved by the Town.

The first reading of the bylaw took place on Jan. 9, with notices to electors published twice in Sylvan Lake News during the following weeks.

A 15-day petition period is currently underway until Feb. 3 to allow residents the opportunity to voice any concerns.

The second and third readings of Bylaw 1870/2023 are scheduled for Feb. 13.

If all goes as planned, the 30-day application period to the Court of King’s Bench will end on March 15.

Bylaw 1870/2023 becomes valid if no application is made, and then the construction of Pogadl Park Phase 3 can begin.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Nestle Canada to wind down frozen meals and pizza business including Delissio
Next story
Liberals table bill delaying medically assisted dying expansion to March 2024

Just Posted

News file photo
Sylvan Lake to borrow $7 million for completion of Pogadl Park

Town of Sylvan Lake has launched a 10-year Destination Management Plan.
Town unveils new plan for community-focused tourism

FILE - The logo for Chevron appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Nov. 1, 2021. Shares of Chevron climbed Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, after the oil company announced that it would repurchase $75 billion of its stock, one of the largest-ever stock buyback plans. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
Chevron’s buyback boosts stock, get rebuke from White House

The first phase of the Highway 11 twinning project to Rocky Mountain House has been completed south of Sylvan Lake. It included roundabouts at Highway 781 (50th Street) and Range Road 15 (60th Street as seen here). (Photo by Paul Cowley/Advocate staff)
Hwy 11 twinning first phase complete

Pop-up banner image