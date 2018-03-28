Mayor Sean McIntyre, along with Red Deer Mayor Tara Veer and Penhold Mayor Michael Yargeau proudly show off the jersey with their hometown name printed on the back during the Hlinka Gretzky Cup announcement March 27. Photo from Mayor MacIntyre’s Twitter

Sylvan Lake to host international hockey game

The NexSource Centre will host the USA vs Slovakia game of the Hlinka Gretzky Cup

It was announced at last night’s Red Deer Rebels game that Sylvan Lake would be one of the Central Alberta coomunities to host the Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

Along with Sylvan Lake, Penhold and Red Deer will also be hosting games.

Sylvan Lake will host the Team USA game versus Slovakia at the NexSource Centre on Aug. 4, 2018.

“Hockey is in our blood in Sylvan Lake,” Mayor Sean McIntyre said on Twitter. “We’re ready to welcome the international players, fans, coaches and scouts to our community.”

The Hlinka Gretzky Cup is said to be one of the best-on-best international hockey tournaments in the world. It features the “premiere under-18 players” from some of the world’s greatest hockey nations: Canada, Czech Republic, Finland, Russia, Slovakia, Sweden, Switzerland and the United States.

More information to come/

