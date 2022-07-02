Sylvan Lake to install 11 EV charging stations through provincial grant

The charging stations will be located at Centennial Park, library parking lot and NexSource Centre

EV charging stations to be installed at Centennial Park, library parking lot and NexSource Centre. The construction begins this summer. File photo

Electric vehicle (EV) owners will soon have the option to use public charging stations across three locations in Sylvan Lake. Eleven charging stations are mapped to be located at Centennial Park, library parking lot and the NexSource Centre.

Aiming towards a greener future, on June 14, the town received a grant from the Municipal Climate Change Action Centre, a partnership of Alberta Municipalities, Rural Municipalities of Alberta, and the Government of Alberta.

Construction and installation is scheduled to begin this summer.

“We are excited to bring this technology and support to Sylvan Lake. Our community is always looking for opportunities to engage with new partners in efforts to provide fresh innovation to our residents and visitors. This investment helps align with our goal in ensuring a greener future for Lakers of today, tomorrow and for future generations. We look forward to Sylvan Lake embracing a new way to move their families around our community and beyond,” said Mayor Megan Hanson.

The grant of $199,958 will cover all project costs. Once installed, each station will offer pay-per-use services with a capacity to charge two vehicles at the same time.

With level 2 charging stations installed across all locations, there will also be a level 3 high voltage station at the NexSource Centre.

Level 2 charging stations utilize 240 volts and can fully charge an EV in five to 10 hours. Whereas, the level 3 stations require as little as half an hour to top up to 80 percent battery life.

While construction at the library parking lot and the NexSource Centre is expected to be complete by the end of this summer, work on the Centennial Park stations will start once the tourist season slows down in September.