Sylvan Lake to raise awareness around pollutants in stormwater systems

A Sylvan Lake group is endeavouring to bring awareness to where the rainwater goes and the impact of pollutants through a Yellow Fish Road project.

It sheds the spotlight on harm caused by pollutants to the ecosystem and urban life, while inspiring youth to take action in the community.

Town of Sylvan Lake’s Youth IMPACT (Individuals Making Positive Action and Change Today) Coalition has partnered with three local schools to implement the project. It is an educational program that was created by Trout Unlimited Canada aiming to reduce water pollution.

Ecole Fox Run School, Ecole Steffie Woima Elementary School and Ecole CP Blakely Elementary School have incorporated the project as part of the curriculum for Grades 4 and 7.

The project is expected to continue going forward and was approved by town council during the June 13 regular meeting.

Students will paint a yellow fish with the words “rain only” near storm drains around town to bring awareness to where the rainwater goes. They will also distribute informative fish-shaped brochures to nearby households reminding that only rain goes down the drain.

To ensure safety, the students will only paint storm drains around each of the three schools, avoiding any high-traffic roads.

After collaborating with the town’s environmental services department and receiving robust engagement of community youth, the project aims to start spreading awareness through school presentations, door hangers and Facebook posts.

The group hopes to continue this project throughout summer and set aside days to target areas of the community that were not in direct vicinity of the schools.

“We hope that this project really inspires residents to take action and begin volunteering their time to paint and educate with us,” said project delegate Macy Lyon.