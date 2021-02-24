Town of Sylvan Lake. File Photo

Sylvan Lake Town Council approve 2021 budget with no tax increase

Council approved the budget at its regular meeting on Feb. 22

A zero per cent increase on municipal taxes has been approved by Sylvan Lake Town Council.

At the regular meeting of Council Monday night, Council approved the 2021 budget, which includes the second year without an increase for residential and non-residential municipal taxes.

The Town has stated the pandemic and the economy played heavily in the deliberation process of the 2021 budget.

The newly approved budget ensures “individuals, families, and local businesses do not have the additional challenges of tax increases.”

Some further highlights to the budget are: increased visitor pay parking fees for the 2021 Visitor Pay Parking Program, the introduction of an online Citizen Portal and the continuation of the Skate Park Ambassador Program.

The proposed budget also does not have an increase for the utility rate for franchise fees.

2021 will feature continued work on Pogadl Park, improvements to major intersections along Memorial Trail and Phase Two in the 50 Ave redevelopment.

Smaller projects the Town will look at include developing and implementing a plan to address litter in Sylvan Lake Park.

The Town had multiple ways locals could give their feedback on the proposed budget, before it came before Council for final approval.

An online survey and an open house were options to locals.

“We’d like to thank those who took time to review our draft budget and provide feedback, and those who shared their feedback with us earlier this fall through our 2021 Budget Preparation Survey, the input, ideas, concerns, and questions you provided, helped us put together a municipal budget that we hope best reflects the needs of our community,” the Town said.

Final assessment numbers and the provincial school tax is not yet known, as those are not decided by the municipality and are expected to come in this spring.

When assessments and the school tax are known, Council will be presented with the tax rate bylaw. It is expected this bylaw will be presented to Council this April.

“Combined tax and assessment notices are sent out at the end of May, with taxes due on July 31.”

The Town’s 2021 budget can be viewed on the Town’s website, www.sylvanlake.ca.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Valentine’s Day shooting in Maskwacis leaves one male in hospital, one male in custody
Next story
‘He liked his hair again’: Pink Shirt Day turns spotlight on school bullying

Just Posted

Town of Sylvan Lake. File Photo
Sylvan Lake Town Council approve 2021 budget with no tax increase

Council approved the budget at its regular meeting on Feb. 22

Red Deer Court of Queen’s Bench Justice Anne Kirker is expected to sentence Satnam Singh Sandhu on Friday. Red Deer Advocate file photo
Updated: Sylvan Lake man pleads guilty to manslaughter for strangling wife in 2019

Kulvinder Sandhu was strangled and died in hospital several days later

Alberta chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw reported 11 additional deaths over the past 24 hours. (photography by Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta
Red Deer active COVID-19 cases drop slightly

Province reports 267 additional COVID-19 cases, 11 new deaths

On Monday, Feb. 22, Island Health listed Glacier View Secondary on 241 Beacher Drive in Courtenay as having a COVID-19 exposure Feb. 17 and 18. Black Press file photo
Red Deer sets new COVID-19 case record

There are now 565 active cases in Red Deer

File Photo
Sylvan Lake’s pay parking program see highest use in summer 2020

Last summer the program logged its highest revenue and parking session in its four years

Bookings for COVID-19 vaccines for people age 75 or older start Wednesday. (File photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Updated: Delays for seniors booking for vaccine appointments

By 9:20 a.m. Wednesday, 4,500 seniors had booked their appointments

Minister Rick Wilson poses with Katie at the Boys and Girls Club of Wetaskiwin, both wearing her Pink Shirt Day design. Facebook/ Boys and Girls Club of Wetaskiwin.
Wetaskiwin Boys and Girls club Pink Shirt day design focusses on kindness

Katie with the Boys and Girls Club of Wetaskiwin created this year’s Pink Shirt Day design.

Black Press File Photo
Valentine’s Day shooting in Maskwacis leaves one male in hospital, one male in custody

19-year-old Francis Edward Nepoose from Maskwacis has been charged with attempted murder.

Sentencing delayed in the stabbing death of Samantha Sharpe, of Sunchild First Nation. (Red Deer Advocate file photo)
Central Alberta man not criminally responsible for killing his father in 2020: judge

Psychiatrist testified Nicholas Johnson was psychotic when he killed his father

The cover of “Hometown Asylum: A History and Memoir of Institutional Care.” (Submitted)
Ponoka-born author writes history of old mental hospital

“Hometown Asylum: A History and Memoir of Institutional Care” covers 1911 to 1971

Jacqueline Buffalo. (Photo submitted)
TikTok connects Indigenous women during pandemic

Maskwacis influencers share their stories

Todd Hirsch. (Image: screenshot)
ATB vice president gives financial forecast to Ponoka chamber

Predictions for reopening of the economy and recovery outlined

The 24/7 Integrated Response Hub is currently located in the Wetaskiwin Civic Building. Shaela Dansereau/ Pipestone Flyer.
Wetaskiwin business owners concerned over 24/7 Integrated Hub’s impact downtown

Downtown businesses have had loss of customers, threats, increased property damage and break-ins.

Meteor spotted over Edmonton, Alta., on Feb. 22, 2021 by several, who took to social media to share their surveillance camera captures. (@KixxAxe/Twitter)
VIDEO: Fireball meteor streaks across sky, spotted by early-morning risers in Alberta, B.C.

Videos of the quick streak of light flashing across the sky before 6:30 a.m. MST

Most Read