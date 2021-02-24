Sylvan Lake Town Council approve 2021 budget with no tax increase

Council approved the budget at its regular meeting on Feb. 22

A zero per cent increase on municipal taxes has been approved by Sylvan Lake Town Council.

At the regular meeting of Council Monday night, Council approved the 2021 budget, which includes the second year without an increase for residential and non-residential municipal taxes.

The Town has stated the pandemic and the economy played heavily in the deliberation process of the 2021 budget.

The newly approved budget ensures “individuals, families, and local businesses do not have the additional challenges of tax increases.”

Some further highlights to the budget are: increased visitor pay parking fees for the 2021 Visitor Pay Parking Program, the introduction of an online Citizen Portal and the continuation of the Skate Park Ambassador Program.

The proposed budget also does not have an increase for the utility rate for franchise fees.

2021 will feature continued work on Pogadl Park, improvements to major intersections along Memorial Trail and Phase Two in the 50 Ave redevelopment.

Smaller projects the Town will look at include developing and implementing a plan to address litter in Sylvan Lake Park.

The Town had multiple ways locals could give their feedback on the proposed budget, before it came before Council for final approval.

An online survey and an open house were options to locals.

“We’d like to thank those who took time to review our draft budget and provide feedback, and those who shared their feedback with us earlier this fall through our 2021 Budget Preparation Survey, the input, ideas, concerns, and questions you provided, helped us put together a municipal budget that we hope best reflects the needs of our community,” the Town said.

Final assessment numbers and the provincial school tax is not yet known, as those are not decided by the municipality and are expected to come in this spring.

When assessments and the school tax are known, Council will be presented with the tax rate bylaw. It is expected this bylaw will be presented to Council this April.

“Combined tax and assessment notices are sent out at the end of May, with taxes due on July 31.”

The Town’s 2021 budget can be viewed on the Town’s website, www.sylvanlake.ca.