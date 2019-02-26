Sylvan Lake Town Council approves funding disbursement for Community Spirit Grant

Eight community groups will receive funding through the Community Spirit Capital Grant

Sylvan Lake Town Council will be providing upwards of $49,000 to community groups through the Community Spirit Capital Grant.

The grant intake had a total of nine submissions from various community groups and organizations, who will use the grant money to better support the community in some way moving forward.

The Community Spirit Capital Grant supports requests from groups in the arts, culture and heritage, community wellness, recreation and leisure, and environmental initiatives.

Council budgeted $57,000 to be used for the grant. At the regular meeting of council Monday night a total of $48,836 was decided to be granted to approved applicants.

The remaining roughly $8,000 will be rolled over into the 2020 budget for the Community Spirit Capital Grant.

Town Council approved a matching grant of $11,000 to Lakeway Landing Park Neighbours for the group’s dock project.

The funds will be given so long as the Lakeway Landing Park Neighbours are able to match the funds with their own initiatives and fundraising.

A grant of just over $9,000 was approved for Sylvan Lake Minor Baseball. The money from the community grant will be used for batting cage improvements.

Sylvan’s Performing Arts & Rhythmic Centre (SPARC) Parent Association will receive a $5,000 grant which will be used for equipment upgrades within the studio.

According to this group’s application the new equipment will include new mats, new lighting and repurposing the dance studio floors.

Sylvan Lake Lacrosse Association and Sylvan Lake Rec Hockey will be able to purchase new goalie equipment, with a $6,000 and $2,100 grant respectively approved by Council.

According to the lacrosse association’s application there are five team’s in need of new goalie equipment. Whereas the rec league is looking to replace two sets of goalie equipment.

The Sylvan Lake Municipal Library’s partnership with Community Partners and Sylvan Lake Garden Group will receive a $8,000 grant to build new raised garden beds to act as part of the community garden program.

Currently the community gardens are at capacity, and have been for many years.

The application states the project will build upon the library’s Little Free Pantry and the local food bank.

Council also approved a grant of $3,612 to the Central Alberta Disc Golf Association. The funds from the grant will be used to set up a disc golf course southeast of Cole Way.

The final applicant approved through the grant process was the Sylvan Lake Chamber of Commerce. The Chamber will receive $4,000 from the Community Spirit Capital Grant, which will be used to expand the Winter Village with additional lighting under the skating rink.

The criteria for the Community Spirit Capital Grant states a maximum of 80 per cent of annual funding allocation can be for major capital projects and the remaining 20 per cent of annual funding allocation for community—based projects.

Registered non—profit groups, registered charities, and Town of Sylvan Lake based community groups without status are eligible to apply for this yearly grant. A wide range of projects may be considered for funding including funding to help build, enhance or repair existing community facilities and funding for major equipment purchases or repairs.