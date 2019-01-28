Sylvan Lake Town Council invites Prime Minister to see the effects of the downturn for himself

Town Council has written a letter of support for the energy sector and its families

Sylvan Lake Town Council is putting their support behind the oil and gas industry with a letter to Prime Minister Trudeau.

The letter of support from the municipality is only one way support is being given to the energy sector. In recent weeks rallies and and non-violent protests, such as the convoy to Red Deer, have been showing the federal government how important the energy sector is to Albertans.

Sylvan Lake Mayor Sean McIntyre said the letter was also a show of support to the families affected by the lack of movement in the sector.

“It isn’t just about supporting an industry, it’s about the supporting the families who rely on the work and income the oil fields provide,” McIntyre said.

According to McIntyre, the members of council had been looking for a way to show their support in a meaningful way for a while.

However, he said a show of support of the sector as well as the families, had to be done within the municipalities jurisdiction.

“When we considered those factors we thought that a letter, outlining our support and the issues as we see them… was the best way to go about it,” said McIntyre.

The letter also was a request to the Prime Minister to come to Sylvan Lake and see the impact of downturn first hand.

McIntyre says he recognizes there are numerous people, groups and municipalities across Canada who are voicing their support and concerns to Prime Minister Trudeau.

The letter is a way to do the same as a municipality, according to McIntyre.

“We thought it was important to put our message of support in black and white, and send it directly to the Prime Minister, that way they can consider that in their official dealings,” he said.

The Town of Sylvan Lake joins other municipalities such as Red Deer, Penhold and Rocky Mountain House.

Innisfail-Sylvan Lake MLA Devin Dreeshen says he is happy to see the show of support in what he considers to be Alberta’s livelihood.

“As the trade critic, I have regularly voicing my support in Legislature for the oil and gas sector… I am happy to see municipalities doing the same,” Dresden said.

McIntyre said the people of Sylvan Lake have seen the effects of the economic downturn in one way or another, and hopes the letter will from the municipality will help move things along.

“We want all players to get Albertans, not just back to work, but to jobs that are reliable,” McIntyre said, adding a positive economy means the people do not have to worry about their futures.

Town Council sent their letter to Prime Minister Trudeau on Jan. 21.

Follow Megan Roth on Twitter

@MeganSLN

megan.roth@sylvanlakenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter